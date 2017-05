The recent events of the Russian Grand Prix revealed that Lewis Hamilton faces a real battle to recover the form that won him three previous Formula One championships.

With ongoing car trouble, embarrassing personal moments in casinos and with social media, and increasing pressure from his teammate Valterri Bottas, it's left Hamilton facing prestigious upcoming races like the Monaco Grand Prix with many issues to overcome.

Hamilton suffered an agonising Russian Grand Prix where he finished fourth and ended his run of eight success podium positions. Not only did Hamilton have to deal with watching Bottas seize the chequered flag, but even team boss, Toto Wolff, has had to admit that he couldn't explain why the British driver's car continually suffered from performance problems.

Whilst the new look Mercedes will soon be making an appearance on the grid, it won't do much to help Hamilton's racing efforts. Although the star drove a great race at the Chinese Grand Prix, it's been a pretty dismal season so far compared to his previous efforts.

There's always been a suggestion that Hamilton's playboy lifestyle has caused him to be too distracted to really fulfil his true potential. The racing ace has made no attempt to hide his extravagant tendencies through dating pop stars and even attempting to launch his own musical career.

His temperament has also been called into question with an embarrassing press conference in Japan where he seemed to be more into the Snapchat app on his smartphone than answering the journalists' questions. Whilst Lucky Nugget Casino's blog has also shown us how he failed to control his temper when dealing with some slightly overzealous security at a casino in New Zealand.

Such distractions won't help Hamilton as he faces some tough challenges in the upcoming months. The Ferrari team and Sebastian Vettel seems to be newly energised with the four-time champion on great form, and unpredictable newcomers like Max Verstappen will be doing their utmost to make sure that Hamilton doesn't gain his fourth Championship title.

If Mercedes can ensure that Hamilton's car performs, he could look to regain lost ground in some of the pivotal upcoming races.

The racing star will be keen to repeat last year's victory in Monaco when Formula One returns to the glamorous casino city on May 28. And he will hope to have his fourth successive Canadian Grand Prix win on June 11, and hopefully won't cause trouble for himself by celebrating too boisterously in the casinos of Canada afterwards!