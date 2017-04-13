If you want something a little different...

Personally I love playing on the slots and especially roulette in the UK but I also really enjoy following the car racing slots games too, and since both the Android and the IOS devices are presenting us with bigger, faster and better smartphones there has never really been a more perfect time for playing slots online via your mobile.

Below is a list of some of the best car racing slots out today that you might want to check out if you happen to have some spare time. Most games can be played for free so that means you don't have to use any of your own cash until you are sure you want to, and then you will be in with a chance of grabbing some of those great cash prizes on offer.

Dream Run

5 reels, 25 paylines

Wilds

Scatters

Multipliers

Bonus games

Free Spins

With the choice of automated gameplay so you can spin the slots uninterrupted Dream Run has amazing graphics. Rather like Fast and the Furious this slot gives you the potential to triple your winnings.

Freaky Cars

5 reels, 30 paylines

Bonus rounds

Wilds

Multipliers

Scatters

Free spins

Press the spin button and away you go in this well designed game. Jam-packed with cars of different designs and power the exact amount that you can win is determined on the number and type of symbol you land on. Create those winning combinations whilst at the same time choosing what amount to put on each payline. After 20 spins the care are checked on the end race and then the race bonus is multiplied by the leading cars multiplier.

Rally

Five reels, 25 paylines

Wilds

Scatter

Multipliers

Bonus rounds

Rally asks you and your co-driver to navigate your way through the different stages at high speed with the aim of your getting the fastest time. Rally slots is set against a background of mountains in the distance and on country terrain. Aesthetically pleasing, the reels and all of the playing card symbols are imposed on a metal grid. There is no doubt when playing this slot where you are or what its aim is as all the symbols are to do with rally driving. The feature round is great fun as you have to avoid hitting obstacles like cows which take away 10% of your health. Reach 100% and your feature round is over.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

5 reels, 15 paylines

Free Spins

Bonus game

Wilds

Scatter

Multipliers

Drive is all about the multipliers which can give players some brilliant cash rewards. This slots is futuristic, sleek and smooth. Race under the starless black sky with metallic symbols on transparent reels where skyscraper twinkle. The ominous black car lurks to the left of the reels. A firm favourite not only for its excellent graphics but also for it potential of coughing up some serious dosh.