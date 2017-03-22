Sauber extends MODO partnership

Sauber has announced the extention of its partnership with MODO for the 2017 season.

MODO, an eyewear company founded in New York, adopts the latest manufacturing technology and newest materials in its products' designs. MODO's Paper-Thin collection is some of the lightest and strongest eyewear in the world. At 6.8 grams, Paper-Thin sunglasses are fitted with high-performance polycarbonate lenses using High Chromatic Definition (HCD) technology to merge form and function.

During the 25th anniversary Formula One season for the Sauber F1 Team, MODO branding appears on the mirrors of the new Sauber C36-Ferrari. Furthermore, the entire team is equipped with MODO sunglasses to represent MODO products in style.

Monisha Kaltenborn, CEO and Team Principal: "We are delighted to be able to continue our partnership with MODO – a lifestyle brand that has chosen, with Formula One and us, the perfect platform to represent its brand and products. Technological innovation, detailed precision, and the push for excellence are values Sauber F1 Team and MODO stands for. Sauber Engineering, which is part of the Sauber Group, and MODO develop eyewear that will use Sauber F1 technology and materials. Keeping this in mind, we look forward to a successful and fruitful partnership in a promising future."

Alessandro Lanaro, Founder and CEO of MODO: "MODO is pleased to continue our collaboration as a Premium Partner with the Sauber F1 Team, and we are excited to develop our partnership further by researching new eyewear technologies with the Sauber Engineering Division. Our passion for innovation and creating the highest performance makes us ideal partners. We're excited to see what the new Sauber C36-Ferrari can do, and look forward to the 25th Anniversary season."