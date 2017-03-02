Site logo

Barcelona Test Notes 02-03: Sauber

NEWS STORY
02/03/2017

During the final test day, the team was able to work through another extensive programme.

Day four of test one was dedicated to wet tyre testing in the morning and again in the afternoon session with Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel of the Sauber C36-Ferrari.

Besides testing the wet and intermediate tyres, the soft and ultrasoft tyres were also used once the track dried. In total, the Italian ran 84 laps.

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was another positive day. We were able to test different tyre compounds on wet and dry tyres. I am overall satisfied with the two testing days, during which I was able to run a good amount of laps and to gain more experience."

Check out our Thursday gallery from Barcelona, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss