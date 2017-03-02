Barcelona Test Notes 02-03: Sauber

During the final test day, the team was able to work through another extensive programme.

Day four of test one was dedicated to wet tyre testing in the morning and again in the afternoon session with Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel of the Sauber C36-Ferrari.

Besides testing the wet and intermediate tyres, the soft and ultrasoft tyres were also used once the track dried. In total, the Italian ran 84 laps.

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was another positive day. We were able to test different tyre compounds on wet and dry tyres. I am overall satisfied with the two testing days, during which I was able to run a good amount of laps and to gain more experience."

Check out our Thursday gallery from Barcelona, here.