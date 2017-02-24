Sauber confirms Giovinazzi for Barcelona

Sauber has confirmed that Antonio Giovinazzi will replace Pascal Wehrlein next week in Barcelona.

As previously reported, Pascal Wehrlein will not take part in the first pre-season test, which takes place from Monday 27th February to Thursday 2nd March at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Since the incident during the Race of Champions in January, medical examinations have been ongoing because of Wehrlein's back problems.

"We took the decision that Pascal will not be driving in the first test in Barcelona," says Monisha Kaltenborn. "We will monitor his medical progress and will then decide on the next steps.

"It is a pity that I cannot be in the car during the first test days, but I will be in Barcelona in order to get familiar with the team's procedures and also to follow the C36 on track," added the German.

Consequently, Antonio Giovinazzi will replace Wehrlein for the first test.

"I thank the Sauber F1 Team for making this real," said the Ferrari reserve driver, "and also Ferrari for allowing me to replace Pascal for test one in Barcelona."