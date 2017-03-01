Barcelona Test Notes 01-03: Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team had a positive third day of testing with an intensive programme for Marcus Ericsson. The Swede was able to complete 126 laps overall - making him the second busiest driver in terms of the amount of laps today. The Sauber F1 Team continued its extensive analysis of the Sauber C36-Ferrari by continuing with aero tests, set-up work and comparing different tyre compounds as well as focusing on short and long runs.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a very positive day. We had a trouble-free day in which I managed to run 126 laps overall. It was very important that we could work through the planned programme without having issues with the car. I tested several tyre compounds today, and it was interesting to compare them on different stint lengths - on short as well as long runs. We had an intensive programme today, during which we learned a lot. We have loads of data to analyse in order to get a better understanding of the car."

Tomorrow, the final test day of this week, Antonio Giovinazzi will again be behind the wheel of the Sauber C36-Ferrari

