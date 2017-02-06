Wehrlein undergoing medical examinations

Amidst media speculation, Sauber confirms that Pascal Wehrlein is undergoing medical examinations following his heavy crash in the recent Race of Champions event in Miami.

The German youngster was forced to withdraw from the RoC Nations Cup following a crash the previous day during the Race of Champions.

The crash came moments after the German had lost out to Felipe Massa by 0.0014s, the newly-announced Sauber driver losing control of his vehicle after crossing the line, veering across the track to clout the Brazilian and then flipping over a barrier.

"I'm very sorry to withdraw from today's ROC Nations Cup," said the German. "I'd really like to race again and I feel fine, but the doctors have advised me to rest so of course I will take their advice. It's no more than mild discomfort but my real priority for the coming year is my Formula 1 season.

"So while I'm sad to be missing out on all the action, I send my best wishes to my team-mate Sebastian Vettel and the rest of the competitors here in Miami and I wish them another exciting day's racing."

Following media claims that Wehrlein has incurred a neck injury and might miss the opening Barcelona test Sauber was quick to dismiss the reports.

"Re current rumours about Pascal Wehrlein in the media: The medical examinations are still ongoing," said the Swiss outfit. Therefore, the reports are pure speculation. We will provide information in due time."

The opening test gets underway in exactly three weeks, with Sauber taking the wraps off its contender on February 22.