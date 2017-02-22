Video: Sauber hits the track

Several days after those somewhat gloomy pictures of the C36, the 2017 contender from Hinwil has taken to the track at Barcelona.

Like several other teams, before testing gets underway proper on Monday, the Swiss team took advantage of the rules which allow it to complete a couple of hundred kilometres for filming purposes.

The car certainly looks much better in daylight than it did in the studio, but the absence of sponsors logos continues to worry, and while Vijay Mallya might not be concerned by Cyril Abiteboul's words of doom and gloom the Swiss team really does look as though it will struggle to keep pace once the serious development gets underway.

In the meantime, As Ericsson says; "let's go racing".

