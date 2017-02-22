Site logo

Video: Sauber hits the track

NEWS STORY
22/02/2017

Several days after those somewhat gloomy pictures of the C36, the 2017 contender from Hinwil has taken to the track at Barcelona.

Like several other teams, before testing gets underway proper on Monday, the Swiss team took advantage of the rules which allow it to complete a couple of hundred kilometres for filming purposes.

The car certainly looks much better in daylight than it did in the studio, but the absence of sponsors logos continues to worry, and while Vijay Mallya might not be concerned by Cyril Abiteboul's words of doom and gloom the Swiss team really does look as though it will struggle to keep pace once the serious development gets underway.

In the meantime, As Ericsson says; "let's go racing".

Check out our gallery, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by ryanhellyer, 2 hours ago

"At least they have a car ready with plenty of time to spare."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss