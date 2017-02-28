Barcelona Test Notes 28-02: Sauber

It was a challenging second test day for the Sauber F1 Team on the Circuit de Catalunya.

Antonio Giovinazzi, who is replacing Pascal Wehrlein during test one, missed the morning session due to power unit issues. Although the engine needed to be changed, the mechanics were able to send the Italian out on track just before the lunch break for an installation lap.

In the afternoon Giovinazzi was able to get familiar with the Sauber C36-Ferrari running 67 laps in total.

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was a positive day for me, despite the issues we had in the morning. In the afternoon I was able to get up to speed running a good amount of laps. I want to thank the Sauber F1 Team again for this opportunity. Now I am looking forward to being back in the car tomorrow."

On day three of the test, Marcus Ericsson will be back in the Sauber C36-Ferrari in the morning session, whereas Antonio Giovinazzi will take over after the lunch break.

