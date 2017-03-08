Barcelona Test Notes 08-03: Sauber

The team had a positive second day of testing with an intensive programme for both Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson.

The German was able to complete 59 laps in the morning session after which the Swede took over the C36 again for the afternoon test - running 47 laps in total.

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was a positive day for me. I was able to get more and more familiar with the procedures for the car. I was able to get up to speed running a good amount of laps. We had an intensive programme in the morning with set-up work and aero tests, during which we learned a lot. All in all it's getting better for me day by day."

Marcus Ericsson: "It's been another busy day for us, trying to understand our new car. We both, Pascal and I, have done a lot of laps continuing to evaluate different set-up options. Some things we tried were positive, some negative - as it is in testing. We have loads of data to analyse in order to get a better understanding of the car to make progress tomorrow."

Tomorrow, for the third testing day, Marcus Ericsson will be behind the wheel of the C36 for the morning session and Pascal Wehrlein will take over the car in the afternoon.

