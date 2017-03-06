Site logo

Wehrlein gets test all-clear

NEWS STORY
06/03/2017

Sauber has confirmed that Pascal Wehrlein will participate in this week's final test at Barcelona.

The German was forced to miss the opening test as he was still suffering back pains following his crash during the Race of Champions in Miami in January.

On Sunday the German posted a picture on Twitter along with the words "Working hard to come back soon ".

This morning, Sauber, again via social media, confirmed that Wehrlein will participate in this week's final test.

"We are pleased to inform that Pascal will be ready to hit the track with the #C36 tomorrow," tweeted the Hinwil outfit.

It's understood that Ferrari reserve, Antonio Giovinazzi, who deputised for Wehrlein last week, will be on hand in Barcelona in case the German suffers a reoccurrence of his back pain.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss