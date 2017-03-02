Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 02-03

02/03/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, on the final day of the opening pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Raikkonen Ferrari 45 1:20.872 128.759 mph
Verstappen Red Bull 43 1:21.769 0.897
Palmer Renault 51 1:21.778 0.906
Grosjean Haas 49 1:22.309 1.437
Giovinazzi Sauber 37 1:22.401 1.529
Perez Force India 25 1:22.534 1.662
Vandoorne McLaren 35 1:22.576 1.704
Bottas Mercedes 9 1:23.443 2.571
Hulkenberg Renault 51 1:24.974 4.102
Kvyat Toro Rosso 1 No Time
Hamilton Mercedes 0 No Time

