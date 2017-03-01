Morning times from Barcelona - Wednesday 1

Site logo

01/03/2017

This morning's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the third day of the opening pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes 75 1:19.705 130.481 mph
Ricciardo Red Bull 48 1:21.153 1.448
Palmer Renault 51 1:21.396 1.691
Vettel Ferrari 69 1:21.609 1.904
Ericsson Sauber 54 1:21.824 2.119
Stroll Williams 55 1:22.351 2.646
Celis Force India 39 1:23.781 4.076
Alonso McLaren 28 1:23.832 4.127
Kvyat Toro Rosso 31 1:23.952 4.247
Grosjean Haas 27 1:25.133 5.428

