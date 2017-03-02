Williams to miss final day of testing

Williams has confirmed that it will not take part in today's test session due to chassis damage.

In a brief statement issued moments before the lights turned green indicating the start of the final day of testing, which will be held in artificially wet conditions in order that teams can try the new wet Pirelli, the Grove outfit said:

"Following a thorough inspection overnight some damage to the FW40 chassis was discovered and therefore, on safety grounds, the team will not run the car today.

A second chassis will be prepared at track this afternoon, as originally planned, with the team aiming to be back on track for the second test next week starting on Tuesday 7 March."

The chassis was damaged yesterday in the second of two offs for rookie Lance Stroll, the Canadian's error blamed on cold tyres.

Lance was an innocent victim when he was caught out by cold tyres at the end of the session," explained Rob Smedley. "The tyres being a little bit snappy has been something that both Felipe and Lance have commented on so I guess we’re all just acclimatising to them."

The Canadian's miserable start to his first official test - he spun off on Tuesday causing damage to the front wing - drew sympathy from three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I feel for him," said the Mercedes star, "in the sense that this is the toughest year to come into Formula One, being that these are the fastest and most physical cars and such a short amount of testing.

"Last year's car is easy compared to this year's car," he continued. "These are only the first days and you can't just jump in and drive from no experience at all to being consistent. It is actually good for him to go through this now rather than at the first race."

Trouble is, if there are no wet days next week, Williams will head to Melbourne with no wet running under its belt.