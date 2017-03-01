Barcelona Test Notes 01-03: Williams

Rob Smedley, Head of Performance Engineering: We've had a good day, learning about the car while also doing aerodynamic and mechanical testing.

We're still in the early stages, but things are looking promising and it's been a good boost for the team to get some significant mileage under the belt.

Unfortunately, Lance was an innocent victim today when he was caught out by cold tyres at the end of the session. The incident caused some damage and as a result we missed the final hour of running. The tyres being a little bit snappy has been something that both Felipe and Lance have commented on so I guess we're all just acclimatising to them. We will thoroughly investigate how we as a team can help the drivers in this situation.

Lance, however, has acclimatised well during his first day. It's his first full day of F1 testing with the FW40 and we are comfortable with the progress he is making.

Lance Stroll: It was a good day. We covered nearly a 100 laps and I was getting used to the car producing good short and long runs. Unfortunately, we had the incident at the end which prematurely stopped our running. It was still a good day - the team is happy and I am happy with the way it went with the car, and everybody is still positive. It was unfortunate what happened at the end but things like that happen and you have just got to move forward and make the best of it.

