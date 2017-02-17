Williams reveals FW40

Williams has revealed a sneak preview of its 2017 contender, the FW40, as it confirms launch date.

While it may be the last team to confirm its 2017 launch date, Williams has the honour of being the first team to give race fans a preview of what the new regulations translate to in terms of 'the look'.

While looking pretty rather than aggressive, what stands out, other than the new profile rear wing, and the overall width of the car - courtesy of those new tyres - is the slightly more aesthetically pleasing look at the front, particularly the nose.

The car will be officially launched on February 25, pretty much the only available slot on the calendar, the day after McLaren and Ferrari unveil their cars and a day before we get to see the Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Haas.

Testing gets underway on the 27th, but by the time the cars take to the grid late next month – under (hopefully) slightly stronger lighting – the FW40 should look quite different, hopefully more 'aggressive'.