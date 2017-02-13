Red Bull reveals launch date

Red Bull will takes the wraps off its much anticipated 2017 contender on Sunday 26 February, the day before the opening pre-season test gets underway at Barcelona, and the same day sister team Toro Rosso reveals its contender.

While not confirming the location of the launch it is most likely that, like Toro Rosso, it will be at the Circuit de Catalunya.

With Toro Rosso due to unveil the STR12 at around 16:30 it's likely Red Bull will look for an earlier slot for its RB13.

After a strong season in 2016, the only team other than Mercedes to win a race and leapfrogging Ferrari in the process, much is expected of the Austrian team this year what with Renault providing a new engine - albeit badged Tag-Heuer - and new aero regulations which are sure to play into the hands of design guru Adrian Newey.

Currently, Renault is scheduled to be the first team to launch, the French team taking the wraps off its car on Tuesday 21st.

Williams and Haas remain the only teams yet to announce their launch dates.