Toro Rosso reveals launch date

Toro Rosso to unveil new car at Barcelona on eve of opening test

While others are holding filming days, some even inviting fans along, Toro Rosso is to take the wraps off its 2017 challenger in front of the media at the Circuit de Catalunya on the day before the opening test gets underway.

"The clock is ticking and it's nearly 12," announced the team in its press release, a witty reference to the fact that this year's car is designated the STR12.

Having finished seventh in the 2016 standings, albeit with the 2015 Ferrari power unit, the Faenza team, and its drivers Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat, will be looking for a marked improvement this year as it switches to the Renault engine as used by sister team Red Bull.

Like Red Bull, Toro Rosso is seeking alternative branding to the French powerplant. Indeed, with the Austrian outfit having opted for Tag Heuer, one wonders whether the 'clock' and 'ticking' references suggest another watch brand.

Indeed, time and watches are a regular theme in the team's build up to the launch and even in its 'fire-up' video.

Sainz and Kvyat will reveal the car at 16:30 on Sunday 26, followed by the usual photo call and media chat.

The Spaniard will have the honour of giving the STR12 its track baptism, with his Russian teammate having to wait until the day after.

Toro Rosso is the seventh team to announce its launch date, the others being Renault (February 21), Force India and Sauber (22), Mercedes (23), McLaren and Ferrari (24).