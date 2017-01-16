Site logo

Who Goes Where 2017

16/01/2017

On a day which sees Sauber, Williams and Mercedes all confirm their 2017 line-ups, the grid is finally falling into place.

Driver Nat Team Comment
Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Confirmed
Bottas FIN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Confirmed
Ricciardo AUS Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari Confirmed
Raikkonen FIN Scuderia Ferrari Confirmed
Perez ME Sahara Force India F1 Team Confirmed
Ocon FRA Sahara Force India F1 Team Confirmed
Massa BRZ Williams Martini Racing Confirmed
Stroll CAN Williams Martini Racing Confirmed
Alonso ESP McLaren Honda Confirmed
Vandoorne BEL McLaren Honda Confirmed
Sainz ESP Scuderia Toro Rosso Confirmed
Kvyat RUS Scuderia Toro Rosso Confirmed
Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team Confirmed
Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team Confirmed
Hulkenberg GER Renault Sport Formula One Team Confirmed
Palmer GBR Renault Sport Formula One Team Confirmed
Ericsson SWE Sauber F1 Team Confirmed
Wehrlein GER Sauber F1 Team Confirmed
Manor Racing Team
Manor Racing Team

1. Posted by Stitch431, 15/10/2016 15:08

"If Lance Stroll is confirmed at Williams, the FIA cannot withold other 18 year olds from entering the F1 anymore without losing face. Still I would not be surprised if it happens..."

