Manor staff retained until end of January

Manor administrators give fresh hope as staff will be paid until end of the month.

Despite claims that Manor had until January 20th to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory LLP have revealed that staff are being paid until the end of the month having discovered some extra money while doing the team's account.

The law states that administrators have 14 days from the date they are appointed before they become liable themselves for salaries and other expenses - hence the January 20th deadline - but the discovery of the 'missing' funds means the deadline has been extended.

"They felt there was sufficient funding to pay the cost base to the end of the month," said a spokesman for the administrators, according to Reuters.

Of the original 200 staff, it is understood around half are still working at the team's Banbury HQ in preparation for the upcoming season amidst reports that the FIA has given the team permission to use its 2016 chassis - with modifications - as the basis of the car which would be used in Melbourne.

Furthermore, the January 31st deadline doesn't mean the end of the road for the team, for it could still miss the opening three races without falling foul of the rules.