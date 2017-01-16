McLaren reveals launch date

McLaren has become the fifth team to confirm the launch date of its 2017 contender.

Thus far, Ferrari, Mercedes, Force India and Renault have all announced when their 2017 cars will be unveiled.

The Maranello outfit was the first, the Ferrari to be unveiled at Fiorano on February 24.

After that the other teams each announced an unveiling date a day earlier than their predecessor however, rather than going for February 20 - the day before Renault - McLaren will take the wraps off the MP4-32 on the same day as Ferrari (Feb 24) though the Woking outfit has not said where the event will take place.

The days of glitzy public unveilings long gone, last year's McLaren was unveiled online. However, with marketing guru Zak Brown now at the helm, and keen to impress sponsors, it's likely the team will look for something a little more exciting and sponsor friendly.