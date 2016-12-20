Capito to leave McLaren

Jost Capito is to leave McLaren just four months after joining the Woking team.

Capito, formerly Director of Motorsport at Volkswagen was announced as the team's Chief Executive Officer in January, where he would join Racing Director Jonathan Neale, both reporting directly to Ron Dennis.

Officially starting his role with McLaren on September 1, the German appears to be the first 'victim' as the team re-shapes following the placing of Dennis on gardening leave.

McLaren is refusing to comment on the move, calls to Woking being met with a firm "no comment".

Seen as Dennis' man, which probably accounts for the latest move, many queried Capito's appointment, feeling that his role would undermine that of Eric Boullier.

To add further spice to the McLaren mystery, it is claimed that long-time marketing chief Ekrem Sami, another ally of Dennis, is also out at Woking.

Pending the official termination of his contract next month, Dennis, though owner of a 25% stake in the company, remains on gardening leave, with Zak Brown essentially overseeing things on behalf of the other main shareholders, the Bahrain sovereign investment fund Mumtalakat wand Mansour Ojjeh.