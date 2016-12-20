Site logo

Capito to leave McLaren

NEWS STORY
19/12/2016

Jost Capito is to leave McLaren just four months after joining the Woking team.

Capito, formerly Director of Motorsport at Volkswagen was announced as the team's Chief Executive Officer in January, where he would join Racing Director Jonathan Neale, both reporting directly to Ron Dennis.

Officially starting his role with McLaren on September 1, the German appears to be the first 'victim' as the team re-shapes following the placing of Dennis on gardening leave.

McLaren is refusing to comment on the move, calls to Woking being met with a firm "no comment".

Seen as Dennis' man, which probably accounts for the latest move, many queried Capito's appointment, feeling that his role would undermine that of Eric Boullier.

To add further spice to the McLaren mystery, it is claimed that long-time marketing chief Ekrem Sami, another ally of Dennis, is also out at Woking.

Pending the official termination of his contract next month, Dennis, though owner of a 25% stake in the company, remains on gardening leave, with Zak Brown essentially overseeing things on behalf of the other main shareholders, the Bahrain sovereign investment fund Mumtalakat wand Mansour Ojjeh.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by ClarkwasGod, 20/12/2016 16:03

"Looks like the knives are well and truly out in Woking. Expect more blood-letting before this is all over."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Stitch431, 19/12/2016 21:10

"Aha, would Boullier have been sawing on the legs of Rons chair behind the Englishmans back perhaps? That would explain why Ron Dennis would have appointed Capito and had the takeover with the chinese have worked, Boullier would probably have been ousted. Now that Dennis did not succeed, Boullier stayes on. The Franch way. The Erkem Sami move is more obvious with Zak Brown a longtime marketeer himself, Sami has become superfluous."

Rating: Negative (-1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2016. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss