Force India reveals launch date

Force India has become the third team to reveal its launch date.

Just five days in to the new year and 77 days before the cars take to the track in Melbourne, we already know the launch dates of three 2017 contenders.

This morning Force India became the third team to reveal when its contender will be unveiled, the Silverstone-based outfit opting for February 22.

"With a new driver line-up, new regulations and a renewed hunger to build on our most successful season ever, it's time to Feel the Force again!" declared the team which finished fourth in the 2016 standings, its best finish since entering the sport.

With Ferrari the first team to announce its launch date, yesterday Mercedes confirmed when its car will have the wraps removed, now we have Force India, which like the German team has opted for Silverstone for the event.

Curiously, each team, on announcing its launch date, has confirmed it will be a day earlier than its predecessor, which at this rate means we will see the first car on February 14, Valentines Day.

This season, Sergio Perez is joined by Mercedes protege Esteban Ocon who made his debut with Manor last year.