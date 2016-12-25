The Pitpass Awards 2016

For those without the time - or the inclination - to check out the Pitpass end of season podcast, we thought you might still be interested to know what the team; Mat Coch, Max Noble and editor Chris Balfe, thought of 'Season Past'.

Then again, with so much rubbish on TV over the holiday, or forced to spend time talking to friends and relatives you're already bored to death with (after half-an-hour) what better excuse to disappear for just over an hour.

Anyway, Mat Coch came up with the categories, and unlike last year the team didn't share their nominations in advance.

On the other hand, showing his customary failure to ignore team orders - a rare thing in F1 - editor Balfe, in most cases, only names one choice in each category instead of the customary three.

Overtake of the year

Coch

3rd: Kimi Raikkonen on Sergio Perez and Jolyon Palmer in Japan

2nd: Max Verstappen on Nico Rosberg in Brazil

1st: Nico Rosberg on Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

Noble

3rd: Daniel Ricciardo for numerous passes over the course of the season

2nd: Max Verstappen on Nico Rosberg in Brazil

1st: Nico Rosberg on Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

Balfe

3rd: Daniel Ricciardo for his numerous passes over the course of the season.

2nd: Nico Rosberg on Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

1st: Max Verstappen on Nico Rosberg in Brazil

Personality of the year

Coch

Daniel Ricciardo

Noble

Joint Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton

Balfe

Daniel Ricciardo

Race of the year

Coch

3rd: Spain

2nd: Brazil

1st: Abu Dhabi

Noble

Brazil

Balfe

Brazil with an honorary mention to Baku which for some reason wasn't named best organised race of the year.

Memorable Moment of the Year

Coch

3rd: Max Verstappen's win in Spain

2nd: The first lap incident in Spain involving the Mercedes duo

1st: Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen battling in Malaysia

Noble

3rd: The Red Bull duel in Malaysia

2nd: Anytime Nico and Lewis got close to one another

1st: Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber in Monaco

Balfe

3rd: Fernando Alonso in Brazil (keepy-uppy, the deckchair and then the camera work

2nd: Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and the seagulls in Canada

1st: Sebastian Vettel's outburst to Charlie Whiting

Innovation of the Year

Noble

2nd: Bernie Ecclestone for his numerous ideas - all of which should be ignored

1st: Pirelli

Balfe

The third compound

Team of the Year

Coch

Haas

Noble

3rd Mercedes

2nd: Force India

1st: Haas

Balfe

Force India

Driver of the Year

Coch

3rd: Lewis Hamilton

2nd: Nico Rosberg

1st: Max Verstappen

Noble

3rd: Max Verstappen

2nd: Kimi Raikkonen

1st: Nico Rosberg

Balfe

3rd: Lewis Hamilton

2nd: Max Verstappen

1st: Daniel Ricciardo