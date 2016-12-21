Site logo

Hamilton accuses team of "disrespect"

18/12/2016

Having escaped censure for his Abu Dhabi tactics, Lewis Hamilton has now hit out at his team for "disrespecting" him.

While Toto Wolff, speaking in the moments after an emotional race, referred to Lewis Hamilton's failure to obey team orders as "anarchy", the Austrian subsequently had a change of heart.

As first the Red Bulls then Sebastian Vettel closed in, the Briton drove ever slower, knowing that his only chance of winning his fourth title was to back-up his teammate, Nico Rosberg, into the clutches of his pursuers.

First Hamilton's engineer, Pete Bonnington, politely advised the driver to up his pace, his tone subsequently becoming more strident as the Briton failed to respond.

Eventually technical boss Paddy Lowe took to the radio, ordering Hamilton to speed up. Again, the command was ignored.

Whether it was Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire, thereby leaving the team with the headache of finding a replacement at a time nobody suitable was free of contract, Mercedes subsequently announced that it would not be taking any further action against the anarchist Hamilton. Indeed, Toto Wolff subsequently went a step further, admitting it was wrong for the team to have given its driver such an order in the first place.

Now, Hamilton has accused the team of disrespect in giving him such orders.

"That was one of many uncomfortable moments of the year," he told Channel 4. "Ultimately seeing what had been said afterwards, I felt quite disrespected by the individuals who had spoken. You don't expect that from those who are in charge of so many people."

Asked if the situation has been resolved, he said: "No, it hasn't."

Looks like another chapter for that much-anticipated book in ten years time.

1. Posted by mickl, 21/12/2016 0:54

"I don't disagree with Lewis ignoring team orders to up his pace as I don't think any other driver would have done it differently. I do however, disagree with him airing dirty laundry in public in this way with essentially snide remarks when even his boss has publicly admitted they were wrong, so it must be assumed they've spoken to him privately about this. What's he expecting Mercedes to do? Make Nico give him the championship trophy?

If you can't be man enough to draw a line under all this they you essentially come across as an asshat............ "

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by FormerF1Fan, 19/12/2016 16:23

"My reading of this is, well, the same old Lewis. He is annoyed at his team not being able to deliver him the championship on a plate. And to add insult to injury, they asked him to get a move on or move over... Oh the embarrassment, pain even... I wonder which hotel bedroom he trashed? Did it make him feel better?
"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Tweek, 19/12/2016 16:08

"There is always that one guy at work who is good at what he does but still sits alone at lunch. Lewis has been a poor team mate all year. He should probably stop criticizing the people who enable his success. It's not endearing people to his cause"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by MVR, 19/12/2016 16:06

"And of course, I guess he does not know that disrespect is not a verb. ;-)"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by MVR, 19/12/2016 16:03

"I'd say that Hamilton was disrespecting the team with his tactics in Abu Dhabi. "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by JackTheCat, 19/12/2016 13:52

"I reckon Lewis must laugh his **** off when he says things like this. I bet he heads straight for the comment sections of websites like this and laughs himself silly at all the negative comments while counting his fortune, dating who he wants, jetsetting around the world and generally getting on with being the fastest F1 driver in the world (an accolade bestowed on him by his fellow team bosses and drivers), If I was in his position I'd do the same, in fact I'd engage some of you directly and have a right laugh at your expense.

In case you all hadn't twigged the reason he says these things is to keep himself newsworthy and in the public eye, if you all ignored him then he'd be the driver you want him to be... yes it's all your fault :-)"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by Ex F1 Official, 19/12/2016 13:20

"Arrogant idiot!! He needs to change is attitude. He works for MB, not the other way around. As for him choosing a team mate, what a crock.

Wish he would retire, and get a real driver there that folks can look up to,"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by Mocha, 19/12/2016 7:46

"I liked Lewis a lot more when his midpack Mclaren had brought him back down to earth. The slightest bit of humility is simply lost on Lewis anytime he gets into a winning car. Know why everyone wanted to see Alonso or Verstappen in the other Merc so badly? They wanted to see someone shut Lewis's mouth. He's so talented. I want to like him, I really do. He just makes it so damn difficult. "

Rating: Positive (8)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

9. Posted by equator180, 19/12/2016 3:37

"Swap Lewis to Williams for Bottas even pick up part of his remaining salary to sweeten the deal then bring in Wehrlein. Then the world would see how the great King Lewis does in a mid pack car. Lewis has been more mouth than brains all his career."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

10. Posted by JD, 19/12/2016 1:05

"Stitch431 is correct in his evaluation. Hamilton is such a whiner. I would rather watch the back-markers challenge each other than Hamilton race at the front. I hope Mercedes finds a true talent to outpace Hamilton. "

Rating: Positive (4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

11. Posted by Stitch431, 18/12/2016 21:10

"Lewis stepped into the Mercedes project when the car was develloped by Ross Brawn with the help of Michaels feedback. You don't devellop a car in just one year in F1 that is a fact. So he stepped into the place of Schumacher and ate his fruits, adding up to two consecutive championships, which he could not have won, if the car was not that good. So if anyone shows disrespect here it is Lewis showing disrespect for the team that gave him the championship winning cars. He bites the hand that feeds him."

Rating: Positive (4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

12. Posted by Willie, 18/12/2016 18:44

"Good for you, Lewis."

Rating: Negative (-5)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

13. Posted by testa rossa, 18/12/2016 17:34

"Of course is Lewis right , first he brought them their championship with Mac, and then he put the factory team on the right track after they struggled with Schu and Ros .
Lewis made Merc big again , even the bosses from Stuttgart came to show off on TV nearly every GP.
"

Rating: Negative (-6)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

14. Posted by Yeyox02, 18/12/2016 16:46

"Is Hamilton accusing his employers of disrespect? What an arrogant individual. "

Rating: Positive (6)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

15. Posted by ryanhellyer, 18/12/2016 16:39

"Actually, better plan ... they should dump Hamilton and organise a swap with Daniel Ricciardo. I think Ricciardo would suit Mercedes better and Hamilton would suit Red Bull better. It seems like it would be a win win all round then."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

