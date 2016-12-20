Site logo

The 2016 Pitpass Awards Podcast

20/12/2016

Who was the best driver and which was the best team in 2016? That's one of several topics the team gathered to discuss in the Pitpass.com end of season podcast, as well as the slightly awkward fact that they completely forgot to talk about Nico Rosberg last time around, something the team hopes played no part in his subsequent decision to retire.

Chris Balfe, Max Noble and Mat Coch return for one final lap to hand out the chocolate covered biscuits, with awards for best pass, most memorable moment and best innovation, and while Baku - indeed nobody - received any official recognition for best organised race of the year, the team gives the Azerbaijan event a nod of recognition.

As one might expect, there are disagreements worthy of the sport, a number of jaw-dropping surprises and plenty of bad jokes...

But there is more than just the annual handing out of awards, as discussion turns to all the key topics of the moment. For instance, no podcast would be complete without the mention of biscuits, and the team goes to great lengths to quantify Rosberg's world championship. Indeed, it spurs Balfe into asking the obvious question about the newly crowned world champion, the one nobody had thought to ask... until now.

There's another question to be answered too, and that's who does Mercedes replace Rosberg with or, more to the point, is the Mercedes drive a poisoned chalice? Stepping in alongside Lewis Hamilton is a daunting task, and the team runs through a list of drivers and what they might stand to gain, and lose, should they fill the vacancy.

As unprepared as ever, while Coch and Noble are able to nominate their three finalists in each category, Balfe only has one, except when it comes to memorable moments... and they have nothing to do with the on-track action.

At roughly the same length as the Italian Grand Prix, the seasonal wrap-up is a little more entertaining.

You can download the latest episode on iTunes here.

Android listeners can download or subscribe here.

Simply listen online here.

Alternatively You can also hear all Pitpass podcasts here. (warning: external site)

1. Posted by Trixi, 11 hours ago

"I couldn't get to sleep last night and thought listening to you guys might help...well, it didn't. I thought your insights were great; loved the banter, as always...was glad there was No West Wing talk. I especially liked the talk on Nico and how you all felt about his win, his sportsmanship, and his decision to retire. There has been so much speculation; and it really does amaze me at why everyone continues to try to figure out the WHY. What I do like is that he could really care less about what everyone thinks. Just looking at the photos of him with the trophy; and with him winning other awards...he is just so content right now. It looks good on him!
Well done, guys. I'm content with your picks; and thank you for what you said about Lewis and how he tried to twist the knife (esp. about the 18 year remark). OK...onward now! "

