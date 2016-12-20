The 2016 Pitpass Awards Podcast

Who was the best driver and which was the best team in 2016? That's one of several topics the team gathered to discuss in the Pitpass.com end of season podcast, as well as the slightly awkward fact that they completely forgot to talk about Nico Rosberg last time around, something the team hopes played no part in his subsequent decision to retire.

Chris Balfe, Max Noble and Mat Coch return for one final lap to hand out the chocolate covered biscuits, with awards for best pass, most memorable moment and best innovation, and while Baku - indeed nobody - received any official recognition for best organised race of the year, the team gives the Azerbaijan event a nod of recognition.

As one might expect, there are disagreements worthy of the sport, a number of jaw-dropping surprises and plenty of bad jokes...

But there is more than just the annual handing out of awards, as discussion turns to all the key topics of the moment. For instance, no podcast would be complete without the mention of biscuits, and the team goes to great lengths to quantify Rosberg's world championship. Indeed, it spurs Balfe into asking the obvious question about the newly crowned world champion, the one nobody had thought to ask... until now.

There's another question to be answered too, and that's who does Mercedes replace Rosberg with or, more to the point, is the Mercedes drive a poisoned chalice? Stepping in alongside Lewis Hamilton is a daunting task, and the team runs through a list of drivers and what they might stand to gain, and lose, should they fill the vacancy.

As unprepared as ever, while Coch and Noble are able to nominate their three finalists in each category, Balfe only has one, except when it comes to memorable moments... and they have nothing to do with the on-track action.

At roughly the same length as the Italian Grand Prix, the seasonal wrap-up is a little more entertaining.

