Pirelli reveals Australia and China compounds

Pirelli has revealed the tyre compounds to be used at the opening two races of the 2017 season.

With the 2016 championship just over, and Mercedes one of several teams to confirm its line-up, Pirelli is already thinking to the coming F1 season.

As the tyre nomination for long-haul events have to be made 15 weeks in advance, whereas for European races the deadline is nine weeks in advance, Pirelli has announced the following three compounds for the first and second rounds of the 2017 Formula One season.

In Australia (March 24 - 26) the P Zero Yellow soft, P Zero Red supersoft and P Zero Purple ultrasoft will be used, a step softer than in 2016.

One set of soft and one set of supersoft must be available (one of them to be used) at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

In China, (April 7 - 9) the P Zero White medium, P Zero Yellow soft and P Zero Red supersoft will be used, the same compounds used this season.

One set of medium and one set of soft must be available (one of them to be used) at some point in the race, while the supersoft is the assigned tyres for Q3.

As in 2016, each driver must save for Q3 one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds, this set will be given back to Pirelli after Q3 for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

The teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets; making up 13 sets in total for the weekend.

The 2017 tyre range has been completely transformed, with new sizes (305/670-13 at the front and 405/670-13 at the rear) as well as new profiles, constructions and compounds.

The compounds in particular make use of entirely new materials and a completely fresh design philosophy.

After a very positive testing programme with the new sizes Pirelli has decided to additionally homologate a back-up compound alongside each of the five new base compounds. These extra compounds are formulated using more traditional criteria compared to the new base compounds.

For the first part of the championship, only the new-generation base compounds have been selected. The back-up compounds could be introduced later during the course of next season to respond to any particular requirements once the real performance levels of the 2017 cars have been identified.