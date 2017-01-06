Renault reveals launch date

Renault becomes the fourth team to reveal launch date as clear pattern emerges.

When, after learning that Force India will unveil its 2017 contender on February 22, the day before Mercedes and two days before Ferrari, we jokingly suggested that perhaps the trend would continue with each team launching a day before its predecessor meaning that the wraps would come off the first car on February 14, Valentine's Day.

Lo and behold, today Renault announced that its 2017 car will see the light of day on February 21, thereby continuing the 'day before' theme.

No location has been given for the unveil but with Force India and Mercedes both opting for filming days at Silverstone it is likely the French team will follow suit.

In a nod to Force India, from whom it has recruited Nico Hulkenberg to partner Jolyon Palmer, the French team posted an unveil logo on Twitter not entirely dissimilar to the Silverstone outfit's from yesterday.

Having returned to the sport last year, Renault, which is producing a new engine for 2017, will be looking for a significant step forward this season with what is essentially its first self-penned car.