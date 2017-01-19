Site logo

Video: Behind the scenes at Red Bull

19/01/2017

A short film which shows the activity in Red Bull's Milton Keynes HQ as it works on the team's 2017 challenger, the RB13.

From the initial design through to final production, the process of creating and constructing a new F1 car is a hugely complex task.

This year, more than most, the mission is even more involved. With 2017's cars undergoing a radical rethink there are fewer elements than normal that can crossover from previous designs to the new generation of quicker, more aggressive looking F1 machines.

It's in this glaringly intense light that the build of Red Bull's 2017 challenger, the RB13, has been conducted.

With thousands of individual designs for thousands of parts, it's a fast and furious process, but in true F1 style, it's all accomplished with precision and methodical calm.

