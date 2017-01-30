Ricciardo: I am best where I am, at Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo is happy to stay put at Red Bull, though he admits Mercedes' vacancy was tempting.

Despite the fantasies of many race fans, who merely wanted to see their heroes in equal equipment, two drivers who were never in with a shout of the Mercedes drive alongside Lewis Hamilton were Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo. Red Bull is aware that both drivers are potential world champions and was never likely to let either of its proteges go.

Asked if he was tempted by the silver arrows vacancy, Ricciardo admits that he was.

"It was tempting for sure," he told the official F1 website, "to have a feeling of how that car works... but 2017 is a new year and I'm hoping my car will now be the championship one!

"It was a crazy position it put Mercedes in," he adds regarding the German team's sudden need to find a replacement for Nico Rosberg, at a time all the drivers had already settled their 2017 plans. "I'm sure every driver called, or thought about calling Toto and Niki.

"It's been interesting to see it evolve and now Bottas has his big chance, we'll see how he goes. For me, I am best where I am, at Red Bull."

Having regularly travelled to races with Rosberg, Ricciardo was asked if he had any inkling of the German's intention to quit and if he understood the decision.

"At first it was a surprise," admits the Australian, "but once I went through it in my head and put myself in his shoes I understood it a lot better.

"He has a family now, he's been involved in the sport even before he was racing himself through his dad Keke, so it's a long career in that respect. It drains you with all the travel and commitments and he reached what he wanted, so now it's time for him to chill out. I get it mate!"

No offence to Bottas, but many feel that a fourth title is essentially a shoe-in (not shoey) for Hamilton this year, can Red Bull do anything about that?

"I think we can challenge, yes," says Ricciardo. "If we make the same improvements we did last year then he won't have anything easy, believe me."

So does Red Bull have the best driver line-up of 2017?

"I really think we do, now" he insists. "Not sure who the second best line-up is. Don't really care, ha ha.

"2016 was really encouraging for the whole team," he continues. "We found ourselves fighting again for wins, podiums and pole positions. It was a great step closer to where we want to return to. And from what I hear about the new car, I would definitely risk a bet in our favour.

Red Bull, along with Mercedes and Ferrari, got to run the 2017 tyres last year, what did he think of them and what can the fans expect this season?

"It was hard to really evaluate," he admits. "Sure, I felt more grip from the bigger tyres, but the car was a kind of random/hybrid set-up so wouldn't have given the real 2017 feel. But the tyres seemed fun, so I expect good things when we get on track in Barcelona. From what we’ve seen in the simulator it will be a real challenge. But Barcelona will show the real thing."