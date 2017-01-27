Mercedes partners with OMP

Mercedes has announced a new Team Supplier agreement with OMP Racing ahead of the 2017 Formula One season.

OMP, a world leading Italian company in the design and production of motorsport safety equipment, will provide their new generation safety harnesses for the team's Silver Arrows race cars, to be driven by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Recognisable by their unique black and white design, the next generation safety harnesses are the result of years of design and development expertise at OMP, and have recently been improved in line with the new FIA safety regulations for 2017, increasing the minimum impact resistance required. The high-quality fibre increases performance, making them lighter (45% less weight compared to carbon fibre) and more resistant (50% improvement on resistance/weight ratio).

"We are delighted to be working with OMP Racing and to have the opportunity to use their class-leading safety harnesses in our Silver Arrows cars," said Toto Wolff. "It goes without saying that the safety of our drivers is our highest priority and the level of expertise and attention to detail which OMP put into their products is extremely reassuring. We look forward to working closely with them and to further benefitting from the development of their safety products and technologies."

"OMP is delighted to add another highlight to our prestigious partnerships," added Paolo Delprato, Chief Executive Officer, OMP Racing, "joining forces with the top team in the top motorsport championship. We are very proud to be the choice of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport which acknowledges the hard work that goes into the design and development our innovative safety harnesses with the new FIA standards. Of course, the satisfaction for this new adventure with the Formula One World Champions won't stop us from pushing the limits further. OMP is hungry for great success, working together with a top partner."