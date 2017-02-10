Video: Mercedes pit stop practice

Mercedes reveals pit stop practice using 2017 spec tyres.

Days after the German team shared video of its 2017 power unit firing up for the first time, fans get to see the Brackley outfit carry out its first practice pit stops using the new, wider, heavier 2017 spec-Pirelli tyres.

The 2017 tyres from Pirelli are wider by 60 millimetres (2.4 inches) in the front and 80 millimetres (3.1 inches) in the rear, while the FIA has increased the minimum weight of the cars this to compensate for the fact that a set of the 2017 tyres are around 5kg heavier than their 2016 counterparts.

On hand to witness these first practice pit stops at Brackley was the team's 'new boy' Valtteri Bottas, who will be hoping to score his maiden F1 win this year.