Wolff: Valtteri has settled in well

It's not just the "spectacular" look of the new Mercedes that fans are eagerly anticipating later this month, it's the sight of Valtteri Bottas in his new silver overalls, the Finn having been signed to replace 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Ahead of the launch, and that all important debut, team boss Toto Wolff says the Finn, who is on a one-year contract, is settling in well at Brackley.

"The balance between Valtteri and Lewis works," says the Austrian. "They are two very different personalities and for us it was important to fill Nico's shoes. Nico had a certain role in the team and Valtteri pretty much fits into that.

"We believe the interaction and dynamics between the two drivers is going to work well," he continues, "they respect one another. So far, what I have seen, Valtteri has settled in well."