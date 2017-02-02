Site logo

Mercedes fires up 2017 challenger

NEWS STORY
02/02/2017

Three weeks before it makes its public debut, Mercedes has fired up its 2017 contender, the engine with which it aims to take its fourth consecutive driver and constructor titles.

With the W08 due to take to the track at Silverstone on February 23, the Brackley-based outfit fired up the power unit which it hopes will take either Lewis Hamilton or new teammate Valtteri Bottas to glory this year.

Meanwhile, at Grove, Williams has fired up the engine that will power the FW40 to be driven by Felipe Massa and Canadian rookie Lance Stroll.

"Music to our ears!" tweeted the British team. "We successfully fired up the FW40 yesterday and car build is progressing on schedule."

