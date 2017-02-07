8,000 submit Hamilton helmet designs

Lewis Hamilton's request that fans submit their ideas for his 2017 helmet livery resulted in 8,000 entries.

The Briton took to social media late last month inviting fans to submit their ideas for the helmet livery he should use throughout the 2017 season.

"I'm on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design," he said. "I'll be picking the design that I feel is the most stylish, inspiring, iconic and eye-catching."

In addition to seeing the three-time world champion sport their livery over the coming months, the creator of the winning design would get to meet the driver and be presented with a full-scale replica helmet featuring their design.

Taking to Instagram, Hamilton revealed that he has received 8,000 entries and will now begin the task of choosing the one he wants to wear.

"Wow, over 8,000," he wrote. "Thanks for all the helmet designs and putting in so much effort #TeamLH!!

"Some really great entries in there," he added. "As the competition's now closed I'm going to be looking through to see the design that I'd like to pick. There's quite a few entries to go through, so this might take some time but hoping to announce the winner in the next few days."

Needless to say there are a few entries that the Briton will dismiss without any further ado, one being a design that sported little hearts featuring the number 6, and the words 'I heart Nico'.