Rosberg wanted Alonso as replacement

While happy that Mercedes has opted to put Valtteri Bottas alongside Lewis Hamilton this year, Nico Rosberg admits that as a race fan, having sensationally retired from the sport last month, he would have preferred to see Fernando Alonso replace him.

"I'm now a fan, and on that side of the fence, it's very easy to respond," he told Spanish newspaper Marca. "Everyone says Alonso and I say it too, because there would be fireworks with Hamilton."

Indeed, for while the pair appeared to get on famously these days, their previous pairing in 2007 did indeed result in fireworks.

Clearly surprised by Hamilton's pace, skills and determination from the outset, Alonso struggled to maintain what he believed to be his number one status within the Woking team having won back-to-back titles with Renault. The whole sorry saga ended with McLaren being fined $100m by the FIA for its role in 'Spygate', details of which finally emerged after one particular disagreement between the Spaniard and the team.

While Alonso headed back to Renault after just one season with McLaren, Hamilton went on to win the title in his second season, heading off to Mercedes in 2013 and going on to win two further titles.

"As a fan, it would be nice," said Rosberg, "but for the team, it wouldn't work.

"I think they've found a great solution," he continued. "Bottas is fast and though Hamilton will be at a very, very high level and it will be difficult to beat him, I have proved that he can be beaten."

"I have him on pole in the first race in Australia!" concluded the German.