Vettel crashes during tyre test

NEWS STORY
09/02/2017

Sebastian Vettel has crashed on the first day of wet tyre testing for Pirelli at Ferrari's Fiorano track.

The accident happened this afternoon on one of the German's out laps on a track that had been artificially dampened.

It is understood the four-time world champion lost control of the car just after the right-hander after the bridge on the figure-of-eight circuit and headed into the barriers.

While the German escaped unhurt this is more than can be said of his 2015 mule car which was badly damaged bringing today's activity to an early end.

Reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi is scheduled to drive tomorrow but his running is also likely to be compromised by the damage to the car.

Pirelli had called for the extra testing for its new wet tyres following criticism in Brazil last year and the fact that the new regulations this season will see cars perform standing starts following safety car periods.

Last year drivers expressed concern at the characteristics of the wets when generating heat into them in the wet, an issue that is causing concern this year in terms of wet re-starts without the benefit of tyre blankets.

