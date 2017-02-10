Ferrari abandons wet test

Ferrari has abandoned its wet weather test at Fiorano following Sebastian Vettel's crash yesterday.

Though the German was unhurt in the incident, which saw him aquaplane off the track on an out lap, damage to the 2015 mule car brought the day's programme to an early close.

While it was hoped to repair the car overnight, thereby giving reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi further mileage today, a lack of spare parts means the test had to be abandoned.

The aim of the test was to allow Vettel to give feedback to Pirelli on the warm-up characteristics of the tyres following complaints in Brazil last year and with an eye on the new rules for 2017 which will see standing starts following safety car periods.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown and currently neither Ferrari or Pirelli is commenting, however the fact that the incident took place in conditions that might be expected over race weekend - albeit a lot cooler at Fiorano yesterday with temperatures around 5 degrees - puts the need for the test fully in perspective.