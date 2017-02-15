Head to the fast corners, Ricciardo advises fans

Though he feels the new regulations will have little impact on the pecking order - certainly at the "pointy edge" of the field - Daniel Ricciardo believes fans will really appreciate the effort drivers have to put into their craft this season.

While we should get a basic idea of who's hot and who's not at Barcelona later this month, and again at the second test in March, it is not until Saturday March 25 that all should really become clear.

We are told the cars will look more aggressive, will be harder to drive and that lap times will fall by as much as five seconds, however, while Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is one of those who believes the changes will not upset the status-quo, he is confident that fans attending races are in for a treat.

"I think there will be changes, but how it alters the pecking order we'll have to wait and see," says the Australian.

"The cars are going to be quicker, the tyres wider, so maybe on some narrow circuits it could be a bit trickier," he says of the possibility of more overtaking, "especially with a wider car; that might make the available room for opportunity slightly less.

"But if you're a fan, get yourself to a fast corner," he advises. "Whatever track you're at, find one of the quick corners to really see what we're doing."

Last week, Carlos Sainz admitted that his training for the new-look cars of 2017 has meant "arguably the toughest winter" of his life, it's something Ricciardo can relate to.

"I know that my pre-season has been the best I've had in terms of physical preparation but it's still not driving a race car," he admits. "I'll arrive fit and conditioned but the first day in the car is still going to hurt because your body is going through different things, things it hasn't been through in a long time.

"You want to do the laps for yourself, so that you get that race fitness," he continues. "After the reliability is settled you want to go through a corner and feel in your bottom that it's a fast car. Once you do one flying lap, you get an idea. It's just the way it brakes and turns... you just know. Hopefully, it's a good feeling, that first timed lap."

As for his hopes for the coming season, which, despite the promise of more power from the new Renault engine also promises serious competition from the other side of the garage, the popular Aussie is philosophical.

"I don't write stuff down and say 'Melbourne I want to be on podium' or 'here I want to do that'," he admits, "I just make sure I'm prepared for every race.

"I've said it for a few years," he concludes, "the one thing I want to do, if it is a goal, is never leave the race on a Sunday, on a flight home, thinking "I should have done this or that". I want to leave it all on the track on Sunday."