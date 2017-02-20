Williams retains di Resta as reserve driver

Williams has announced that Paul Di Resta will remain as its official reserve driver for 2017.

The Scot made his Formula One debut in 2009 as a test driver with the Force India Formula One Team, after winning the European Formula 3 Championship in 2006. Paul went on to secure the DTM title in 2010 before making his Formula One debut in 2011 with Force India where he spent three seasons with the team, scoring a total of 121 points.

He became Reserve Driver for Williams in 2016, and for the 2017 season he will once again spend extensive time with the team at races to ensure he is fully accustomed to the controls and procedures of the FW40, should he be required to step into the cockpit during the season.

"I am delighted to remain at Williams as reserve driver for the 2017 season," said the Scot. "I'm looking forward to getting to grips with the controls and procedures of the FW40 and understanding the new regulations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Claire and everyone at Williams for their continued support in being part of the team."

"It's great for us to retain someone with Paul's experience in the team," added Claire Williams. "His extensive Formula One knowledge will once again be invaluable, especially with new regulations in place for the 2017 season. Paul has been a great asset to the team over the past year and it is great that we will be able to continue working with him again in 2017."