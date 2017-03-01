Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 01-03

01/03/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, on the penultimate day of the opening pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes 75 1:19.705 130.481 mph
Vettel Ferrari 139 1:19.952 0.247
Ricciardo Red Bull 70 1:21.153 1.448
Palmer Renault 51 1:21.396 1.691
Hulkenberg Renault 42 1:21.791 2.086
Ericsson Sauber 126 1:21.824 2.119
Hamilton Mercedes 95 1:22.090 2.385
Grosjean Haas 56 1:22.118 2.413
Stroll Williams 98 1:22.351 2.646
Alonso McLaren 72 1:22.598 2.893
Sainz Toro Rosso 32 1:23.540 3.835
Celis Force India 71 1:23.568 3.863
Kvyat Toro Rosso 31 1:23.952 4.247

