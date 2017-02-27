Alonso: It's not an ideal situation

As we tweeted earlier, when McLaren hinted that it was looking for a retro look this year, we didn't envisage that the Woking outfit meant emulating the nightmare that was 2015.

Yet at times today that appeared to be the case. Having been sidelined for much of the morning with an oil system issue that resulted in Honda changing the engine in his car, heading out shortly after the lunchbreak the partisan crowd began jeering when the Spaniard coasted into the pits after completing a further lap.

By the end of the day the two-time world champion had completed a total of 29 laps and posted a best time 3s off the pace of the front runners.

While the post-session press release played down Alonso's frustration, in the flesh the Spaniard was clearly unhappy.

"It's definitely not a perfect start to winter testing," he sighed. "We are disappointed, we are sad to arrive to the first day and not be able to run.

"We know and are aware of the time we lost today," he continued, "we have four days for each driver before the world championship starts and now one day is gone, so I have three days to prepare a world championship. It's not an ideal situation."

The Spaniard, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and who last week revealed that Mercedes had contacted him following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire, has previously said that the sport has lost his spark for him. Indeed, on several occasions last year he warned that if the new regulations didn't go some way to reviving his love of F1 he would consider walking away from the sport.

Should his team - and its engine partner - fail to get to grips with the situation, faced with the prospect of another season like 2015, Alonso might well live out his internet meme of 'places I would rather be'. And who would blame him.

