Test Times: Barcelona 27-02

27/02/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, as the opening pre-season test gets underway.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Hamilton Mercedes 73 1:21.765 127.353 mph
Vettel Ferrari 128 1:21.878 0.113
Massa Williams 103 1:22.076 0.311
Magnussen Haas 50 1:22.894 1.129
Ricciardo Red Bull 50 1:22.926 1.161
Bottas Mercedes 79 1:23.169 1.404
Perez Force India 39 1:23.709 1.944
Sainz Toro Rosso 51 1:24.494 2.729
Hulkenberg Renault 57 1:24.784 3.019
Alonso McLaren 29 1:24.852 3.087
Ericsson Sauber 72 1:26.841 5.076

Check out our Monday gallery from Barcelona, here.

1. Posted by Chris Balfe (editor), 42 minutes ago

"@ DJ

In actual fact we do... once we have been provided with the information by Pirelli."

Rating: Positive (1)

2. Posted by DJ, 48 minutes ago

"Would it not be a good idea to include the tyre compound on which their best times were achieved? I would have thought that this would give a more meaningful comparison."

Rating: Neutral (0)

