McLaren on track for filming day

It's appropriate that this weekend sees The Oscars take place, for a few thousand miles away in Spain, ahead of the season-opening test, a number of teams have been filming.

The current rules allow teams to run up to 100kms for promotional filming purposes and though some have more sponsors to impress than others, it’s a rule that most exploit without hesitation.

And why not, better to check for any little gremlins away from the full glare of the media spotlight that surrounds the forthcoming tests.

The main catch is that team are only allowed to use 'demo' tyres, in order that they cannot gain any relevant data.

Mercedes took to the Silverstone track on the same day as its W08 was unveiled, while Ferrari subsequently ran the SF70H at Fiorano.

Yesterday, Renault and Haas were in action, thereby allowing photographers to grab shots of the VF-17 before it has been launched, the price one pays if you adopt a strategy whereby you run the car before officially taking the wraps off.

Jolyon Palmer ran the R.S.17, though the French team was originally scheduled to run on Friday. Meanwhile, at Haas, Kevin Magnussen got the jump on Romain Grosjean in terms of running the American team's 2017 contender.

This morning, on a day Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Haas are all scheduled to officially take the wraps off, Fernando Alonso took to the track in the McLaren MCL32 launched on Friday.

With Toro Rosso having completed its filming over a week ago - albeit with a few first night nerves - Red Bull and Force India are the only teams that haven't run their cars.