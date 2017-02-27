Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Monday 27

27/02/2017

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Vettel Ferrari 62 1:22.791 125.775 mph
Bottas Mercedes 79 1:23.169 0.378
Perez Force India 39 1:23.709 0.918
Massa Williams 39 1:25.552 2.761
Sainz Toro Rosso 18 1:25.562 2.771
Hulkenberg Renault 22 1:26.319 3.528
Magnussen Haas 15 1:26.404 3.613
Ericsson Sauber 32 1:26.865 4.074
Ricciardo Red Bull 4 1:28.712 5.921
Alonso McLaren 1 No Time -

