Mercedes to continue test tactic

Mercedes is to continue the driver rotation tactic it used in pre-season testing last year.

Such was Mercedes confidence last season, certainly in terms of reliability, and also keen not to tire its drivers wanting them "fresh" for Melbourne, both Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg drove the W07 for only half a day before handing over to their teammate.

Mercedes has revealed that it will repeat this process this year beginning with next week's test at Barcelona.

Valtteri Bottas will get things underway on Monday morning before handing over to Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon. The Briton will drive the car on Tuesday morning before handing it back to the Finn.

Over the course of the two pre-season tests last year, Rosberg and Hamilton managed over 3,742 miles (6,023 kms) between them, Toro Rosso, the second busiest team could only manage 3,034 miles (4,883 kms) in total.

Check out our Mercedes W08 gallery, here.