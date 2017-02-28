Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Tuesday 28

NEWS STORY
28/02/2017

This morning's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the second day of the opening pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Hamilton Mercedes 66 1:20.983 128.583 mph
Raikkonen Ferrari 47 1:22.831 1.848
Ocon Force India 27 1:23.045 2.062
Magnussen Haas 36 1:23.523 2.540
Verstappen Red Bull 31 1:23.212 2.229
Kvyat Toro Rosso 44 1:25.012 4.029
Stroll Williams 12 1:26.40 5.417
Vandoorne McLaren 29 1:26.201 5.218
Giovinazzi Sauber 5 1:33.741 12.758
Palmer Renault 1 No Time

