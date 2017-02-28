Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 28-02

28/02/2017

Today's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, as the opening pre-season test reaches the half-way mark.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Raikkonen Ferrari 108 1:20.960 128.619 mph
Hamilton Mercedes 66 1:20.983 0.023
Verstappen Red Bull 89 1:22.200 1.240
Magnussen Haas 118 1:22.204 1.244
Ocon Force India 86 1:22.509 1.549
Kvyat Toro Rosso 68 1:22.956 1.996
Bottas Mercedes 102 1:22.986 2.026
Palmer Renault 53 1:24.139 3.179
Giovinazzi Sauber 67 1:24.617 3.657
Vandoorne McLaren 40 1:25.600 4.640
Stroll Williams 12 1:26.040 5.080

