Morning times from Barcelona - Thursday 2

NEWS STORY
02/03/2017

This morning's times from the Circuit de Catalunya, the fourth and final day of the opening pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Raikkonen Ferrari 45 1:22.305 130.481 mph
Grosjean Haas 49 1:22.739 0.434
Vandoorne McLaren 35 1:23.918 1.613
Verstappen Red Bull 43 1:23.920 1.615
Perez Force India 25 1:24.893 2.588
Hulkenberg Renault 51 1:24.974 2.669
Giovinazzi Sauber 37 1:25.037 2.732
Bottas Mercedes 9 1:36.512 14.207
Kvyat Toro Rosso 1 No Time -
Hamilton Mercedes 0 No Time -

