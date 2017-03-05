Site logo

Barcelona Test 1 Mileage Stats

05/03/2017

After all these years, it's a trap we still fall into, focussing on the name at the top of the timesheets and in particular his time.

However, it's no use being the quickest out there if you are not going to go the distance... as the old adage goes, 'to finish first, first you have to finish'.

That said, as has become the norm in recent years the name at the top of the sheets in terms of times is also right up there in terms of reliability.

Due to his 'electrical issue' on Thursday, not only has Lewis Hamilton missed out on the fastest time of the week in Barcelona, he has also lost out in terms of covering the most mileage, both honours more or less going to teammate Valtteri Bottas.

In fact it was Sebastian Vettel who completed the most laps (267), though pace-setter Bottas was only two behind.

While Mercedes and Ferrari covered well over a thousand miles over the four days, McLaren could only manage 509, with Toro Rosso, Williams and Force India doing little better, and bear in mind, the average Grand Prix is around 190 miles (310kms)

Between them the Mercedes powered teams managed 933 laps, with Renault second best on 740, Honda - albeit only supplying one team - couldn't manage 200.

The times are important, but even more so is reliability, and once again Mercedes is showing ominous strength in both areas.

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms
Mercedes 933 2698.7 4343.0
Renault 740 2140.5 3444.6
Ferrari (17) 693 2004.5 3225.8
Ferrari (16) 302 873.5 1405.8
Honda 176 509.1 819.3

Team Test Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms
Mercedes 499 1443.4 2322.8
Ferrari 420 1214.9 1955.1
Renault 305 882.2 1419.7
Sauber 302 873.5 1405.8
Haas 273 789.7 1270.8
Red Bull 252 728.9 1173.0
Force India 221 639.2 1028.7
Williams 213 616.1 991.5
Toro Rosso 183 529.3 851.8
McLaren 176 509.1 819.3

Driver Test Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms
Vettel Ferrari 267 772.3 1242.9
Bottas Mercedes 265 766.5 1233.5
Hamilton Mercedes 234 676.8 1089.2
Ericsson Sauber 198 572.7 921.7
Magnussen Haas 168 485.9 782.0
Palmer Renault 155 448.3 721.5
Raikkonen Ferrari 153 442.6 712.2
Hulkenberg Renault 150 433.9 698.2
Verstappen Red Bull 132 381.8 614.4
Ricciardo Red Bull 120 347.1 558.6
Stroll Williams 110 318.2 512.0
Grosjean Haas 105 303.7 488.8
Giovinazzi Sauber 104 300.8 484.1
Massa Williams 103 297.9 479.5
Alonso McLaren 101 292.1 470.1
Kvyat Toro Rosso 100 289.3 465.5
Ocon Force India 86 248.8 400.3
Sainz Toro Rosso 83 240.1 386.4
Vandoorne McLaren 75 216.9 349.1
Celis Force India 71 205.4 330.5
Perez Force India 64 185.1 297.9

Best Times Week 1

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
01-Mar Bottas Mercedes US 1:19.705 130.481 mph
01-Mar Vettel Ferrari S 1:19.952 0.247
02-Mar Raikkonen Ferrari S 1:20.872 1.167
28-Feb Hamilton Mercedes SS 1:20.983 1.278
01-Mar Ricciardo Red Bull S 1:21.153 1.448
01-Mar Palmer Renault S 1:21.396 1.691
02-Mar Verstappen Red Bull S 1:21.769 2.064
01-Mar Hulkenberg Renault S 1:21.791 2.086
01-Mar Ericsson Sauber SS 1:21.824 2.119
27-Feb Massa Williams S 1:22.076 2.371
01-Mar Grosjean Haas SS 1:22.118 2.413
28-Feb Magnussen Haas SS 1:22.204 2.499
28-Feb Stroll Williams S 1:22.351 2.646
02-Mar Giovinazzi Sauber US 1:22.401 2.696
28-Feb Ocon Force India SS 1:22.509 2.804
02-Mar Perez Force India US 1:22.534 2.829
02-Mar Vandoorne McLaren US 1:22.576 2.871
01-Mar Alonso McLaren US 1:22.598 2.893
28-Feb Kvyat Toro Rosso S 1:22.956 3.251
27-Feb Bottas Mercedes S 1:23.169 3.464
01-Mar Sainz Toro Rosso M 1:23.540 3.835
01-Mar Celis Force India US 1:23.568 3.863

