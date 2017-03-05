Barcelona Test 1 Mileage Stats

After all these years, it's a trap we still fall into, focussing on the name at the top of the timesheets and in particular his time.

However, it's no use being the quickest out there if you are not going to go the distance... as the old adage goes, 'to finish first, first you have to finish'.

That said, as has become the norm in recent years the name at the top of the sheets in terms of times is also right up there in terms of reliability.

Due to his 'electrical issue' on Thursday, not only has Lewis Hamilton missed out on the fastest time of the week in Barcelona, he has also lost out in terms of covering the most mileage, both honours more or less going to teammate Valtteri Bottas.

In fact it was Sebastian Vettel who completed the most laps (267), though pace-setter Bottas was only two behind.

While Mercedes and Ferrari covered well over a thousand miles over the four days, McLaren could only manage 509, with Toro Rosso, Williams and Force India doing little better, and bear in mind, the average Grand Prix is around 190 miles (310kms)

Between them the Mercedes powered teams managed 933 laps, with Renault second best on 740, Honda - albeit only supplying one team - couldn't manage 200.

The times are important, but even more so is reliability, and once again Mercedes is showing ominous strength in both areas.

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms Mercedes 933 2698.7 4343.0 Renault 740 2140.5 3444.6 Ferrari (17) 693 2004.5 3225.8 Ferrari (16) 302 873.5 1405.8 Honda 176 509.1 819.3

